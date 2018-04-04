Watch Papa Roach in new video for None Of The Above

Papa Roach have released a video for their track None Of The Above.

It’s the latest single taken from the band’s Crooked Teeth album, which launched in May 2017 via Eleven Seven Music.

The promo was shot on location at Beaufort Castle in Luxembourg and features the DanceXperience ballet troupe. It was directed by Bryson Roatch and choreographed by Alex Lopes.

Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance says: “We actually wrote None Of The Above near the end of recording Crooked Teeth.

“We were going for a classic rock-sounding anthem, juxtaposed with current, contemporary, sounds and taking a rock anthem to a younger generation.

“Bryson had this great idea of going to a castle while we were on our European tour and then he made us even more excited by telling us that he could get this song choreographed and he delivered on all counts.”

Roatch adds: “We wanted to create something you would not normally see from a rock band. It was amazing and such an honour to work with other artists from a different culture and see their passion.”

Papa Roach are about to embark on a North American tour where they’ll be supported by Nothing More and Escape The Fate. They’ll then head to Europe for a run of festival shows in August.

Papa Roach 2018 tour dates

Apr 05: Raleigh Ritz, NC

Apr 07: Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Apr 08: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Apr 10: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Apr 11: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Apr 13: Portland State Theater, ME

Apr 14: Montreal M-Telus aka Metropolis, QC

Apr 17: Quebec City Grand Theater, QC

Apr 18: Rochester Main Street Armory, NY

Apr 19: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Apr 21: Cleveland Agora, OH

Apr 22: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Apr 24: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Apr 26: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Apr 27: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Apr 29: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

May 01: Regina Conexus Arts Centre, SK

May 02: Calgary Grey Eagle Showroom, AB

May 04: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

May 05: Portland Roseland, OR

May 07: Fresno Woodward Park Amp, CA

May 09: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

May 11: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

May 12: Houston Revention, TX

May 13: Corpus Christi Concrete Street Pavilion, TX

Aug 17: Straszecin Czad Festival, Poland

Aug 18: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 19: St. Polten Frequency Festival, Austria

Aug 24: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 25: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 26: Leeds Festival, UK