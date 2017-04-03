Watch Ohhms perform The World in new video

Ohhms have released a video for their track The World.

It features on their debut album The Fool, which launched last week via Holy Roar Records.

Vocalist Paul Waller says of the track: “Lyrically, The World is a character study of a friend of mine who was so overcome by conspiracy theories that he couldn’t function in the world any longer.

“He began to lose his mind and was deemed by a shrink to be unfit to work because he was delusional. It started small, with a few YouTube videos about NASA and Chem-Trails but within six months, he was telling me how the Earth was flat and that I was a part of the ‘sheeple’ movement because I wasn’t willing to do research myself into his claims.”

Waller adds: “I don’t judge him. People that are heavily into organised religion seem just as bizarre to me, but what I found fascinating was the way in which all his friends and family turned their back on him – he would have been better off telling them he had become a full-time smack head.

“At least they would have had a point of reference to relate to him with. As it stands he is all alone in the world now and I don’t see him as much but when I do, it’s never boring, I’ll tell you that.”

Ohhms will head out on tour with Hark and Bossk over the coming weeks. Find a list of their tour dates below.

Apr 12: Plymouth Underground

Apr 13: Nottingham The Chameleon Arts Cafe

Apr 14: Liverpool EBGB’s

Apr 15: Leeds Temple Of Boom

Apr 20: London Boston Music Room

May 12: Manchester Rebellion

May 13: Glasgow Audio

May 14: Birmingham The Flapper

