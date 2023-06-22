Watch newly restored 4K footage of Rush on their 1976 2112 tour

Newly restored 4K Rush footage from the band's 1976 2112 tour has appeared online in the last few days, and you can watch it below.

The new footage comes from the ever-growing online collection of Jim Kelly a.k.a. 'Speedy', who's original 1970s Super 8 film footage has been upscaled to 4k reel by The Genesis Museum website, who have also been responsible for recent footage of Pink Floyd from 1975, one of one of Phil Collins' first ever shows as lead singer for Genesis and footage of a rare Genesis 1973 show at the Paris Bataclan.

The seven minutes of footage was shot at a Rush show at Oshawa on Canada on June 18, 1976, while the band were touring that year's groundbreaking 2112 album, performing Anthem, Fly By Night, By-Tor & The Snow Dog, Overture/Temples Of Syrinx and In The Mood.

Super 8 film only allowed for approximately three minutes of film on each cartridge, hence the footage jumping about, but newly restored, offers a fascinating glimpse of the Canadian prog rockers in full flow in their 70s prime.