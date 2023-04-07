Newly restored Pink Floyd footage from 1975 surfaces

Newly restored Pink Floyd footage from 1975 has surfaced online in the last few days, and you can watch the half-hour segment below.

The footage was recorded at the Ivor Wynne Stadium in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on June 28, 1975, the final date of the band's 1975 North American tour, on which they showcased The Dark Side Of The Moon as well as some selections from Wish You Were Here, along with Raving And Drooling and Gotta Be Crazy (both of which would later feature on Animals as Sheep and Dogs), and an encore of Echoes.

The footage was shot ion Super 8 film by Jim Kelly 'Speedy' for his personal collection. Kelly was also the man behind the recent footage of one of Phil Collins' first ever shows as lead singer for Genesis which recently surfaced and the 4k reel conversion was undertaken by The Genesis Museum website and audio sync by Ikhnaton and NUFF. The Genesis Museum were also responsible for the rare footage of a rare Genesis 1973 show at the Paris Bataclan.

Given the nature of Super 8 film, which only allows for approximately three minutes of film on each cartridge, the footage jumps about bit, but has already been viewed by almost a quarter of a million people online the majority of whom have resounded enthusiastically, and it provides a fascinating insight into the dawn of the kind of enormous arena shows that Pink Floyd became synonymous with.

The full set-list from the show was:

Sheep (Raving And Drooling)

Dogs (Gotta Be Crazy)

Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts I-V

Have A Cigar

Shine On You Crazy Diamond Parts VI-IX

The Dark Side Of The Moon

Echoes