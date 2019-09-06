Watch Motorhead’s live 1979 video for Stay Clean

A video showing Motorhead performing Stay Clean live in Aylesbury in 1979 has been released.

The track will make up part of the upcoming Overkill reissue, which will launch alongside a new edition of Bomber on October 25 through BMG to celebrate the 40th anniversary of both records.

Overkill and Bomber, which have been remastered from the original master tapes, will also be included in the 1979 Box Set.

The package will also contain a 40-page book, a disc containing b-sides and outtakes, a 7-inch single of No Class, a reproduction of the Bomber tour programme, an Overkill sheet music book and a 1979 badge set.

The new releases have been created with the full cooperation and involvement of the estates of Lemmy, “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, with BMG planning on reissuing further Motorhead albums in the future.

Earlier this week, model firm Airfix revealed their own tribute to the 40th anniversary of Bomber by announcing the release of a Motorhead-branded Heinkel bomber.

(Image credit: BMG)

Overkill

1. Overkill

2. Stay Clean

3. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price

4. I’ll Be Your Sister

5. Capricorn

6. No Class

7. Damage Case

8. Tear Ya Down

9. Metropolis

10. Limb From Limb

Good N’Loud: Live At Friars, Aylesbury – March 31, 1979

1. Overkill

2. Stay Clean

3. Keep Us On The Road

4. No Class

5. Leaving Here

6. Iron Horse / Born To Lose

7. Metropolis

8. The Watcher

9. Damage Case

10. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price

11. Capricorn

12. Too Late, Too Late

13. I’ll Be Your Sister

14. I’m Your Witchdoctor

15. Train Kept A-Rollin’

16. Limb From Limb

17. White Line Fever

18. Motörhead

(Image credit: BMG)

Bomber

1. Dead Men Tell No Tales

2. Lawman

3. Sweet Revenge

4. Sharpshooter

5. Poison

6. Stone Dead Forever

7. All The Aces

8. Step Down

9. Talking Head

10. Bomber

11. Sharpshooter

Live At la Rotunde, Le Mans – November 3, 1979

1. Overkill

2. Stay Clean

3. No Class

4. Metropolis

5. All The Aces

6. Dead Men Tell No Tales

7. I’ll Be Your Sister

8. Lawman

9. Too Late, Too Late

10. Poison

11. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price

12. Sharpshooter

13. Capricorn

14. Train Kept A-Rollin’

15. Bomber

16. Limb From Limb

17. White Line Fever

18. Motörhead

Motorhead: Bomber reissue

Motorhead’s 1979 album Bomber will be reissued in October to mark its 40th anniversary. All the tracks have been remastered from the original master tapes. View Deal