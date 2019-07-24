Motorhead’s Overkill and Bomber set for deluxe reissues

Motorhead’s 1979 albums Overkill and Bomber will be reissued later this year – both as individual packages and as a box set containing both albums and a host of extras.

The news comes after the band’s social media channels lit up yesterday with a video clip showing footage from 1979.

Today it’s been revealed that Overkill and Bomber will be reissued as hardbound bookpacks on 2CD and 3LP, which will also feature previously unreleased concerts from the time and a collection of rare photos.

Both albums have been remastered from the original master tapes.

Overkill and Bomber will also be included in the 1979 Box Set, which will also feature a 40-page book, a disc containing b-sides and outtakes, a 7-inch single of No Class, a reproduction of the Bomber tour programme, an Overkill sheet music book and a 1979 badge set.

The whole package will be presented in a black biker jacket box.

The new releases have been created with the full cooperation and involvement of the estates of Lemmy, “Fast” Eddie Clarke and Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor, with BMG planning on reissuing further Motorhead albums in the future.

All three will be released on October 25 through BMG.

In addition, a previously unreleased video of Motorhead performing Bomber in 1979 has been released, which can be found below along with further album details.

Motorhead: The 1979 Box Set tracklist

Overkill

1. Overkill

2. Stay Clean

3. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price

4. I’ll Be Your Sister

5. Capricorn

6. No Class

7. Damage Case

8. Tear Ya Down

9. Metropolis

10. Limb From Limb

Good N’Loud: Live At Friars, Aylesbury – March 31, 1979

1. Overkill

2. Stay Clean

3. Keep Us On The Road

4. No Class

5. Leaving Here

6. Iron Horse / Born To Lose

7. Metropolis

8. The Watcher

9. Damage Case

10. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price

11. Capricorn

12. Too Late, Too Late

13. I’ll Be Your Sister

14. I’m Your Witchdoctor

15. Train Kept A-Rollin’

16. Limb From Limb

17. White Line Fever

18. Motörhead

Bomber

1. Dead Men Tell No Tales

2. Lawman

3. Sweet Revenge

4. Sharpshooter

5. Poison

6. Stone Dead Forever

7. All The Aces

8. Step Down

9. Talking Head

10. Bomber

11. Sharpshooter

Live At la Rotunde, Le Mans – November 3, 1979

1. Overkill

2. Stay Clean

3. No Class

4. Metropolis

5. All The Aces

6. Dead Men Tell No Tales

7. I’ll Be Your Sister

8. Lawman

9. Too Late, Too Late

10. Poison

11. (I Won’t) Pay Your Price

12. Sharpshooter

13. Capricorn

14. Train Kept A-Rollin’

15. Bomber

16. Limb From Limb

17. White Line Fever

18. Motörhead

The Rest Of ‘79

1. Too Late, Too Late (Overkill 7" B-Side)

2. Like A Nightmare (Alternative version of No Class B-Side)

3. Over The Top (Bomber 7" B-Side)

4. Stone Dead Forever (Alternative Version)

5. Sharpshooter (Alternative Version)

6. Bomber (Alternative Version)

7. Step Down (Alternative Version)

8. Fun On The Farm (Bomber Outtake)

9. Treat Me Nice (Bomber Outtake)

10. You Ain't Gonna Live Forever (Bomber Outtake)

No Class 7-inch

1. No Class

2. Like A Nightmare