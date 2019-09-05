The 40th anniversary of Motorhead’s Bomber celebrated with new Airfix model

Motorhead’s 1979 albums Overkill and Bomber will be reissued later this year to mark their 40th anniversary – both as individual packages and as a box set containing both albums and a host of extras.

The news was revealed in July, with both set to arrive on October 25 through BMG.

And to celebrate the milestone, Airfix will release a limited edition Motorhead-branded Heinkel bomber later this year, with the box featuring the striking artwork which was created by Adrian Chesterman.

Speaking about designing the famous cover, Chesterman said: “I suggested the Heinkel plane. They wanted this photo-realistic effect, so I designed the thing with the detached bomb coming towards you.

“I worked in airbrush in black and white, which I would then tint. That’s why my work always looked very doomy. To get the lighting right, I got a little Airfix kit of a Heinkel 111, made it up and sprayed it black. When you work realistically, you’ve got to have a realistic reference.”

“It’s the most famous cover I’ve ever done.”

Pre-orders for the 180-piece model are now being taken.

The reissues of Overkill and Bomber have been remastered from the original master tapes.

They’ll also be included in the 1979 Box Set, which will feature a 40-page book, a disc containing b-sides and outtakes, a 7-inch single of No Class, a reproduction of the Bomber tour programme, an Overkill sheet music book and a 1979 badge set.

The whole package will be presented in a black biker jacket box.

Motorhead: Bomber reissue

Motorhead’s 1979 album Bomber will be reissued in October to mark its 40th anniversary. All the tracks have been remastered from the original master tapes. View Deal