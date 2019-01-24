Watch Metallica’s full set from the Chris Cornell tribute concert

Last Sunday night, artists from across the music world gathered at The Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Chris Cornell.
US TV star Jimmy Kimmel hosted the event, while members of Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple Of The Dog, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Jane’s Addiction, Melvins, Queens Of The Stone Age, Black Sabbath and more took to the stage in honour of the singer, who died in May 2017 at the age of 52.
Metallica were also there and along with bassist Robert Trujillo hooking up with Dave Grohl and Audioslave members Brad Wilk and Tom Morello to play Show Me How To Live, Metallica played their own four song set – which included a cover of Soundgarden’s Head Injury.
Footage of their performance has now appeared online, and can be watched below.
Earlier this week, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich praised Miley Cyrus for her vocal performance on Say Hello 2 Heaven on the night, calling it “beyond inspiring.”
Metallica will launch their album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic on February 1 through independent record stores and streaming and digital platforms and will head out on the road once again across Europe from May.
Metallica's setlist from the Chris Cornell tribute show
1. All Your Lies
2. For Whom The Bell Tolls
3. Master Of Puppets
4. Head Injury
Metallica's 2019 WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany