Watch Metallica’s full set from the Chris Cornell tribute concert

Metallica on stage at the Chris Cornell tribute concert in Los Angeles

Last Sunday night, artists from across the music world gathered at The Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to Chris Cornell.

US TV star Jimmy Kimmel hosted the event, while members of Soundgarden, Audioslave, Temple Of The Dog, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Jane’s Addiction, Melvins, Queens Of The Stone Age, Black Sabbath and more took to the stage in honour of the singer, who died in May 2017 at the age of 52.

Metallica were also there and along with bassist Robert Trujillo hooking up with Dave Grohl and Audioslave members Brad Wilk and Tom Morello to play Show Me How To Live, Metallica played their own four song set – which included a cover of Soundgarden’s Head Injury.

Footage of their performance has now appeared online, and can be watched below.

Earlier this week, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich praised Miley Cyrus for her vocal performance on Say Hello 2 Heaven on the night, calling it “beyond inspiring.”

Metallica will launch their album Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic At The Masonic on February 1 through independent record stores and streaming and digital platforms and will head out on the road once again across Europe from May.

Metallica's setlist from the Chris Cornell tribute show

1. All Your Lies

2. For Whom The Bell Tolls

3. Master Of Puppets

4. Head Injury

Metallica's 2019 WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany