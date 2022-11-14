Watch Metallica rip their way through classic Ride The Lightning track in Florida

Metallica have shared a new video from their recent show celebrating the lives of their former manager Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha.

The band performed The Call of Ktulu – the instrumental taken from their classic 1984 album Ride The Lightning – at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on November 6.

The set focused solely on the band's earlier releases, featuring songs from Kill ’Em All and Ride The Lightning, plus covers of Diamond Head's Am I Evil? and Blitzkrieg's Blitzkrieg.

Watch the song below:

When Jon Zazula passed away on February 1, 2022, the band paid tribute to their former manager, describing him as a "mentor" and a "father figure".

"In 1982, when no one wanted to take a chance on four kids from California playing a crazy brand of metal, Jonny and Marsha did, and the rest, as they say, is history," read the post. "He was a mentor, a manager, a label head and a father figure to us all... Metallica would not be who we are or where we are today without Jon Zazula and his wife, Marsha."

A recording of the tribute show is available to buy from Metallica's website.

In other Metallica news, the band will return to the UK in 2023, where they'll perform two sets at Download on June 8-11. The band will not repeat any songs over the course of their appearances at the four-day event.

Also headlining this year's event are Bring Me The Horizon on the Friday night, and Slipknot, who will close out the festival on the Sunday.