Watch pro-shot footage of Metallica performing Blitzkrieg

Metallica have released a second pro-shot video from their tribute to former manager Jon Zazula in Florida.

The band performed a set full of early classics at the show at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday November 6.

They previously released official footage of their performance of Phantom Lord from the show. That has now been followed up with their cover of Blitzkrieg, originally by the NWOBHM band of the same name.

Blitzkrieg released the song as a b-side to their 1981 debut single Buried Alive. Metallica then covered it as the b-side to 1984 single Creeping Death, taken from that year's album Ride the Lightning.

The old school set in Florida was in honour of Metallica's original label boss, manager and “father figure” Jon Zazula and his wife Marsha, who died in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

They played songs exclusively from their first two albums, Kill ’Em All and 1984’s Ride The Lightning, both originally released on Zazula’s label Megaforce.

When they announced the tribute gig, Metallica said: "Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour.

"With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all… we would not be where we are today without the two of them."

A recording of the tribute show is available to buy from Metallica's website.

This week it was announced that Download 2023 will see Metallica headline two separate nights, playing a unique set with no song repeats on the Thursday and Saturday of the festival.

Metallica set list, November 6, 2022

Creeping Death

Ride The Lightning

Motorbreath

No Remorse

Trapped Under Ice

The Call Of Ktulu

Phantom Lord

Am I Evil

Metal Militia

For Whom The Bell Tolls

Whiplash

Fade To Black

Seek & Destroy



Encore:

Fight Fire With Fire

Bliztkrieg

Hit The Lights