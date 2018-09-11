Watch Metallica perform No Leaf Clover live in Minneapolis

Metallica gave a rare performance of No Leaf Clover at their show in Minneapolis earlier this month.

The song originally appeared on the band’s classic live album S&M back in 1999 – which was recorded with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra – but hasn’t been performed live for several years.

To mark the occasion, Metallica have released a video of the performance from the city’s Target Centre, which can be watched below.

The latest leg of the band’s WorldWired North American tour will continue tonight (September 11) at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls.

Last week, Metallica announced that they’d release a deluxe edition of their 1988 album …And Justice For All featuring demos, mixes, live material and more on November 2 via their own Blackened Recordings.

To mark the announcement, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo shared a remastered version of Dyers Eve along with a live recording of Eye Of The Beholder, which was captured in London in 1988.

Metallica 2018/2019 tour dates

Sep 11: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Sep 13: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Sep 15: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Oct 16: Milwaukee Wisconsin Entertainment And Sports Centre, WI

Oct 18: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Oct 20: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Oct 22: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Oct 27: Buffalo Keybank Center, NY

Oct 29: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Nov 26: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Nov 28: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 30: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Dec 12: Spokane Arena, WA

Dec 05: Portland Moda Center, OR

Dec 07: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Dec 09: Fresno Save Mart Center, CA

Jan 20: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Jan 22: Birmingham Legacy Arena At The BJCC, AL

Jan 24: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jan 28: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Jan 30: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Feb 01: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 28: El Paso Don Haskins Center, TX

Mar 02: Lubbock United Supermarkets Arena, TX

Mar 04: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Mar 06: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Mar 09: Louisville KFC Yum Center, KY

Mar 11: Indianapolis Bankers Life Fieldshouse, IN

Mar 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI