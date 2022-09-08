Watch Master Of Puppets performed in the style of Linkin Park

Metallica’s Master Of Puppets may be over 30 years old, but its recent inclusion on hit TV show Stranger Things has put it firmly back in the spotlight. All over the Internet, people are churning out various versions of the thrash classic, from Rammstein style to pop-punk style (though the less said about that one, the better).

YouTuber Anthony Vincent, whose impressive impersonations are showcased in his videos like ’10 Songs in the Style of Korn’ and ‘Kate Bush in the Style of Killswitch Engage’, is the latest to jump on the trend, giving us Eddie Munsun’s favourite Metallica song in the style of nu metal legends Linkin Park.

The track is killer, with Vincent absolutely nailing the late Chester Bennington’s vocal style, and even engaging in some Mike Shinoda-style rapping. The comments are in agreement, with one user saying, “I nominate you to fill in for Chester if Linkin Park ever wants to do a remembrance tour. Amazing work.”

Another user said: "Hey, I'll just take Metallicas best song, and sing it like a band that like 90% of Metallica fans dislike," before adding, "That was fucking killer. I've been a fan of Metallica since 87 as well."

Check the video out below and then head over to Vincent's YouTube page for more.