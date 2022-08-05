This cover of Master Of Puppets in the style of Rammstein is the stuff of Eddie Munson’s nightmares

By ( ) published

If Rammstein covered Metallica’s Master Of Puppets, this is what it would sound like

Rammstein and Metallica
(Image credit: Foto24/Gallo Images/Ross Marino//Getty Images)

You can't go on the internet these days without seeing the words 'Master', 'Of' and 'Puppets' thanks to Stranger Things. Not that we’re complaining – anything that puts metal front and centre (and turns metalheads into TikTok sex symbols in the process) is good with us.

Today’s no exception. YouTube mash-up maestro Denis Pauna – he of [Insert name of band here] In The Style OF [insert name of band here] fame – has delivered the latest dollop of ST-related content, by reimagining Eddie Munson’s favourite Metallica song in the style of Rammstein.

The result sounds exactly as you’d imagine. Our hero has turned the twisty-turny epic thrash of the original into an industrial-metal – *checks notes• – 'banger', even changing the lyrics into German. Throw in a sinisterly spot-on Till Lindemann impression and it could well be a great lost Rammstein track.

Check out the video below then head over to Denis’ YouTube (opens in new tab) page to check his other equally entertaining mash-ups.

Metal Hammer
Metal Hammer

Founded in 1983, Metal Hammer is the global home of all things heavy. We have breaking news, exclusive interviews with the biggest bands and names in metal, rock, hardcore, grunge and beyond, expert reviews of the lastest releases and unrivalled insider access to metal's most exciting new scenes and movements. No matter what you're into – be it heavy metal, punk, hardcore, grunge, alternative, goth, industrial, djent or the stuff so bizarre it defies classification – you'll find it all here, backed by the best writers in our game.