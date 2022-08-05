This cover of Master Of Puppets in the style of Rammstein is the stuff of Eddie Munson’s nightmares

You can't go on the internet these days without seeing the words 'Master', 'Of' and 'Puppets' thanks to Stranger Things. Not that we’re complaining – anything that puts metal front and centre (and turns metalheads into TikTok sex symbols in the process) is good with us.

Today’s no exception. YouTube mash-up maestro Denis Pauna – he of [Insert name of band here] In The Style OF [insert name of band here] fame – has delivered the latest dollop of ST-related content, by reimagining Eddie Munson’s favourite Metallica song in the style of Rammstein.

The result sounds exactly as you’d imagine. Our hero has turned the twisty-turny epic thrash of the original into an industrial-metal – *checks notes• – 'banger', even changing the lyrics into German. Throw in a sinisterly spot-on Till Lindemann impression and it could well be a great lost Rammstein track.

Check out the video below then head over to Denis’ YouTube (opens in new tab) page to check his other equally entertaining mash-ups.