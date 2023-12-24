Watch Mark Tremonti perform O Holy Night at Christmas Special concert

Mark Tremonti has released pro-shot footage of his performance of O Holy Night from a recent Christmas Special in Florida.

The Creed and Alter Bridge star – who has also had huge success fronting his self-titled band Tremonti – performed his Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra: Christmas Special at Walt Disney Theater in Orlando this month.

He released his first Christmas album Christmas Classics New & Old this year, following on from 2022's charity album Tremonti Sings Sinatra.

Tremonti teamed up with the National Down Syndrome Society for the 2022 release. Proceeds supported NDSS and the work they do to advocate for and support individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

The cause is close to Tremonti's heart as his first daughter Stella, born with Down syndrome.

Announcing the release of the Sinatra covers album, Tremonti said: “For years, I’ve loved singing along to Frank’s songs. One night, I found an old video of him performing The Song Is You from 1944. It made me want to dive into his vocal approach.

"I was all in and I wanted to do something with it. When we found out about our daughter Stella’s Down syndrome diagnosis, the stars aligned. My obsession with Sinatra had its reason. Frank Sinatra raised more than a billion dollars for charity and that is a fact I wish the public knew more about."

Watch his performance of O Holy Night below.

It has been a big year for Tremonti for a number of reasons, not least the announcement that Creed will reunite for a North American tour in 2024.

The Florida hard rock band will play their first show in 12 years at their own Summer of '99 cruise in April, then commence a 40-city tour of the same name at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin on July 17. The tour will run through to September 28, when the quartet will bring down the curtain at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.