Creed announce their first tour in over a decade, taking in 40 cities next summer

Having officially announced their latest reunion back in July, Creed are to undertake a huge North American arena tour next summer.

The Florida hard rock band will play their first show in 12 years at their own Summer of '99 cruise in April, then commence a 40-city tour of the same name at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin on July 17. The tour will run through to September 28, when the quartet will bring down the curtain at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Between 1997 and their break-up in 2004, the Tallahassee, Florida band - vocalist Scott Stapp, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips - sold 53 million albums worldwide, 28 million of those in the US alone. The quartet reunited in 2009, and began work on a fifth studio album, which was put on hold when they went on hiatus in 2013. In the past 10 years Stapp released his second and third solo albums, 2013's Proof Of Life and 2019's The Space Between The Shadows ( the vocalist will release a fourth solo album Higher Power on March 15) while his three bandmates have enjoyed considerable success with Myles Kennedy in Alter Bridge.

The reunited band will play:



Jul 17: Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Jul 19: Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair

July 20: Walker, MN Moondance Jam

Jul 23: Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Jul 24: Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Jul 26: Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

July 27: Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 30: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada

July 31: Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre



Aug 02: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Aug 03: Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 06: Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug 07: Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 09: St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug 10: Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center

Aug 13: Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 14: Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Aug 16: Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug 17: Welch, MN Treasure Island Event Center

Aug 20: Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Aug 21: Boston, MA The Xfinity Center

Aug 23: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 24: Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug 31: San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Pavilion (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel and more)

Sep 01: Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Sep 04: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sep 06: Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Sep 07: Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sep 10: Rogers, AR The Walmart AMP

Sep 11: Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep 13: San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center

Sep 14: Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sep 16: Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

Sep 18: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sep 20: Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 21: West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sep 24: Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place

Sep 25: Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 27 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Sep 28: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel



The band will be supported on various dates by 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven.



Last year, speaking to Classic Rock, Mark Tremonti reflected on Creed's 2004 break-up, and his reasons for walking away from the band, to launch Alter Bridge.



“I’ve had jobs that were shit,” he said, “terrible jobs that I hated showing up for, but this was different. When you have this passion you’ve had your whole life, and you achieve the kind of huge success you always dreamt of, but you have this factor that’s tearing it apart, that’s destroying your whole life, it’s the most heart-wrenching, terrible thing. And I resented it. As a kid I could not imagine being in a successful band that was not fun to be in.

"But it got to the point where every other week Scott Phillips was quitting and I was begging him to stay, or I was quitting and he was begging me to stay. And then one day we both wanted to quit, and that was it. We had to think about what would really make us happy: making another platinum record with a band you hated being a part of, or being an artist and chasing new dreams."

Tickets for Creed's tour go on sale on Friday, November 3, on the band's website.

Watch the band test their acting skills in the official tour announcement video below: