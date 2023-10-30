Creed announce their first tour in over a decade, taking in 40 cities next summer

Having officially announced their latest reunion back in July, Creed are to undertake a huge North American arena tour next summer.
The Florida hard rock band will play their first show in 12 years at their own Summer of '99 cruise in April, then commence a 40-city tour of the same name at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin on July 17. The tour will run through to September 28, when the quartet will bring down the curtain at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Between 1997 and their break-up in 2004, the Tallahassee, Florida band - vocalist Scott Stapp, guitarist Mark Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips - sold 53 million albums worldwide, 28 million of those in the US alone. The quartet reunited in 2009, and began work on a fifth studio album, which was put on hold when they went on hiatus in 2013. In the past 10 years Stapp released his second and third solo albums, 2013's Proof Of Life and 2019's The Space Between The Shadows ( the vocalist will release a fourth solo album Higher Power on March 15) while his three bandmates have enjoyed considerable success with Myles Kennedy in Alter Bridge.
The reunited band will play:
Jul 17: Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Jul 19: Monticello, IA Great Jones County Fair
July 20: Walker, MN Moondance Jam
Jul 23: Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Jul 24: Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Jul 26: Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
July 27: Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 30: Toronto Budweiser Stage, Canada
July 31: Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 02: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Aug 03: Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug 06: Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug 07: Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 09: St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug 10: Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center
Aug 13: Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 14: Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug 16: Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug 17: Welch, MN Treasure Island Event Center
Aug 20: Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Aug 21: Boston, MA The Xfinity Center
Aug 23: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 24: Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug 31: San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Pavilion (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel and more)
Sep 01: Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Sep 04: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sep 06: Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Sep 07: Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sep 10: Rogers, AR The Walmart AMP
Sep 11: Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sep 13: San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Sep 14: Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sep 16: Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
Sep 18: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sep 20: Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 21: West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sep 24: Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place
Sep 25: Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 27 Darien Lake, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Sep 28: Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel
The band will be supported on various dates by 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck and Finger Eleven.
Last year, speaking to Classic Rock, Mark Tremonti reflected on Creed's 2004 break-up, and his reasons for walking away from the band, to launch Alter Bridge.
“I’ve had jobs that were shit,” he said, “terrible jobs that I hated showing up for, but this was different. When you have this passion you’ve had your whole life, and you achieve the kind of huge success you always dreamt of, but you have this factor that’s tearing it apart, that’s destroying your whole life, it’s the most heart-wrenching, terrible thing. And I resented it. As a kid I could not imagine being in a successful band that was not fun to be in.
"But it got to the point where every other week Scott Phillips was quitting and I was begging him to stay, or I was quitting and he was begging me to stay. And then one day we both wanted to quit, and that was it. We had to think about what would really make us happy: making another platinum record with a band you hated being a part of, or being an artist and chasing new dreams."
Tickets for Creed's tour go on sale on Friday, November 3, on the band's website.
Watch the band test their acting skills in the official tour announcement video below: