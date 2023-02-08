Watch Måneskin rip through The Stooges' classic I Wanna Be Your Dog

Italian sensations Måneskin have performed a live version of The Stooges' 1969 classic I Wanna Be Your Dog while guesting on SiriusXM's Howard 101 (opens in new tab), the show hosted by legendary presenter Howard Stern.

The band also were also joined by Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello to perform their collaboration Gossip, taken from Måneskin's recently released third album Rush.

While in Los Angeles, Morello and Måneskin also dropped by the studios of Audacy Check In (opens in new tab), where the RATM man was effusive in his praise for the quartet.

"They're carrying the flag and are the standard bearers for a new generation of rock'n'roll," says Morello. "I first heard about them from the big hit song Beggin', and then had the opportunity to jam with them and it's really a great band.

"Some of them have known each other since 12 years old. They began playing on the streets of Rome at 15. It's called 'busking' – Americans might know it as playing for change on the street. It's a real band that has really paid their dues and it's just great to see. And we always have a lot of fun playing together."

Speaking of Gossip, Morello adds, "It's an unusual thing in 2023 to have a rock'n'roll band that has songs on the radio. Then to have a song on the radio that has not one, but two guitar solos in it! It really is an anomaly in this day and age."

Måneskin's upcoming European tour begins on February 23 at Pesaro's Vitifrigo Arena in Italy. Full dates below.

Måneskin 2023 European tour

Feb 23: Pesaro Vitifrigo Arena, Italy

Feb 25: Torino Palalpitour, Italy

Feb 27: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 02: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium

Mar 03: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium

Mar 06: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Mar 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 13: Paris Accor Arena, France

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 20: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

May 21: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

May 24: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

May 25: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

May 28: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

May 29: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

May 31: Bari Palaflorio, Italy

Apr 03: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 04: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 06: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 11: Barcelona Palau Saint Jordi, Spain

Apr 26: Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 28: Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle, Austria

Apr 30: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 02: Copenhagen The Royal Arena, Denmark

May 05: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

May 08: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall, Poland

May 14: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 18: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia

May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, Estonia

Tickets are available now (opens in new tab).