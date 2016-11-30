Motorhead's Roadkill: Victory Or Die book out in December

Motorhead photobook Roadkill: Victory Or Die will be released on December 20.

The publication celebrates late frontman Lemmy and features backstage pictures and commentary from Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Queen’s Brian May.

The book also includes their 22nd studio album, Bad Magic, which launched last year. Pre-order the package on Amazon.

Metallica’s James Hetfield recently called upon the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame to inaugurate Motorhead, who have been eligible for election since 2009.

He said: “There are so many great bands that haven’t been acknowledged – and if they do or don’t, it’s not up to me.

“It’s just a nod, a tip of the cap. What does it really mean to be in there? I don’t know. But to some of these bands it might mean the world.

“With the passing of Lemmy, it’s really, really important for me to see Motorhead acknowledged in that – because there’s no more rock’n’roll person on this planet than Lemmy.”

Meanwhile, Camerons Brewery announced they’ll release the Motorhead Road Crew beer later this year.

Motorhead Victory Or Die book cover

