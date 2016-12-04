Johnny Depp compares acting to jamming

Johnny Depp has compared performing in a band to improvising a scene as an actor.

The Hollywood Vampires guitarist and movie icon believes it’s equally as important for an actor to take risks as it is for a musician to push themselves for the sake of a performance.

Depp was a special guest at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour in Tokyo and he gave a frank, in-depth interview to Classic Rock. It features in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, which is available now in print and via TeamRock+.

Depp says: “When you’re playing though it’s not remembering lines or serving the scene, or serving the script or whatever, the vision. On stage, it’s the same sort of thing, you’re still serving – you’re serving the song but more you’re serving the moment.

“I think every actor should walk into a scene with the idea that this could fucking fail miserably. I think it’s important to take those risks.

“It should be scary. You’ve got a fucking character that you’ve come up with and you believe in, and you feel a very strong foundation of this character beneath you.

“It’s the same approach really you know, just go and improvisation as always, the best thing because, I think some of the best performances of any recording artist, especially the early recordings, it’s fucking chance.”

Depp also says he is confident there will be a second Hollywood Vampires album.

He says: “I think we should do a follow up record. Maybe just a cover here and there, you know. The first one was really a tribute record.”

As well as the Depp interview and a look back at the best of the world of rock from 2016, issue 231 of Classic Rock magazine also features a full account of the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour show in Tokyo.

Johnny Depp Is Just Killing Time Until His Band Gets Back Together