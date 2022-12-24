Watch Lovebites in video for new track Judgement Day

Japanese heavy metal outfit Lovebites have announced details of their upcoming fourth album Judgement Day and have released a promo video for the title track.

The album and video are the first to feature new bass player Fami, who the band hired earlier this year after an extensive search,

Lovebites took a hiatus after founding bassist Miho left the band last year.

Judgement Day will be released digitally worldwide on February 22, 2023, and on CD via JPU Records on February 24. A special edition CD bundle is also available directly from JPU Records' web site, featuring a documentary of the bassist auditions and including interviews with the band.

The album features 10 new songs and was mixed and mastered by Finnish masterminds Mikko Karmila and Mika Jussila, who have worked on all of the band's previous studio albums.

In a statement, the band say: "The cover art of the album will feature the wolf, which has appeared on all previous albums as the incarnation of the band, again on this album.

"The limited editions A and B will have a documentary video of the auditions including an interview with the band on the day of the bassist auditions and an interview with Fami, who was still one of the finalists then.

"They will also include the four full studio sessions of The Hammer Of Wrath, Golden Destination, and Shadowmaker, as well as Bravehearted, the first song the five members played together after Fami joined the band.

"The limited edition C is a two-disc set with a CD containing instrumental versions of ten songs.The standard edition will also include one of a total of six illustration stickers, one for each member plus a secret one, at random."