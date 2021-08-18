Lovebites bassist Miho departs, band announce hiatus

Lovebites' management have issued a statement revealing that on August 17, bassist Miho left the band.

The Japanese heavy metal outfit was co-formed by Miho back in 2016, alongside Haruna, who were both former members of Destrose.

Following Miho's departure, the statement reads that the band will be "taking a hiatus from all activities as Lovebites".

The bassist explains: "Over the past couple of years, I have been self-reflecting and reconsidering how I can be myself as a musician. When I look back, this period gave me an opportunity to broaden my perspective in both my professional and personal life.

"Lovebites has been my life since 2016, and it always holds my best memories, especially performing at Wacken Open Air made one of my dreams come true even though it's still unreal to me.

"I couldn't have done any of these without my bandmates, crew, staff and the undying love and support from fans all across the globe. My words cannot describe how much I want to thank you all for everything.

"I'm parting ways with the band. However, my spirit for heavy metal never dies. Also, Lovebites will keep moving forward, so I really hope you all keep giving the same love for their future.

The remaining members of the group add: "After Miho told us she was thinking of leaving, the band and our staff have had countless meetings to find a way for her to stay. But in the end, we decided to respect Miho's wish.

"When we think of and feel for our fans, we struggle to find the right words to say.

"This is also a really tough one but we need to let you know that we will be suspending our activities as Lovebites for a while. However, we are definitely coming back. We kindly ask for your patience until then.

"Thank you all for your continued support for Lovebites' future and for Miho's future."

