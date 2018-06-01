NOFX face backlash after mocking 2017 Las Vegas massacre victims

Last weekend, NOFX’s pair Fat Mike and Eric Melvin caused uproar when they joked about victims of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre.

Lone gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on people from a hotel room window who were attending a country music festival in the city in October last year, leaving more than 50 dead and 527 injured.

And during NOFX’s set at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Vegas, the frontman and guitarist made unsavoury comments about the incident.

In video footage which can be seen below, Fat Mike says: “We played a song about Muslims and we didn’t get shot.”

Mevlin replies: “I guess you only get shot in Vegas if you’re in a country band,” to which Fat Mike responds, “That sucked, but least they were country fans and not punk rock fans.”

In light of the comments, NOFX have been dropped from their own Camp Punk In Drublic festival which gets underway in Ohio this weekend, while Fat Mike’s Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have also been been dismissed from the bill.

The band have also lost sponsorship from Stone Brewing Co. who make the NOFX beer and who were sponsors of the event.

These statements do not reflect the feelings or views of the Camp Punk In Drublic festival, its staff, and its sponsors. Camp Punk In Drublic organisers

A statement given to Pitchfork from festival organisers reads: “While NOFX is known for their dark, uncomfortable humour, the festival producers of Camp Punk In Drublic are shocked and disappointed by the band’s recent statements about the Route 91 Harvest Festival victims and country music fans.

“These statements do not reflect the feelings or views of the Camp Punk In Drublic festival, its staff, and its sponsors.”

Stone Brewing add: “We at Stone Brewing are aware of NOFX’s insensitive and indefensible statements this past weekend. As a result, we are severing all our ties with NOFX, including festival sponsorship and the production of our collaboration beer.”

NOFX have now issued a statement, apologising for the comments.

In a Facebook post, they say: “I can’t sleep, no one in my band can. What we said in Vegas was shitty and insensitive and we are all embarrassed by our remarks.

“So we decided we will all get together to discuss and write an in-depth, sincere, and honest apology because that’s what the people we offended and hurt deserve.”

Festival organisers also say that they’ll make a donation to a fund which was set up to support those affected by the mass shooting.

The Descendants and The Vandals have been added to the weekend bill.