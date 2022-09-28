Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show

Unless you've been sitting in an underwater cave with ear muffs and no internet for the past twelve hours, you're probably aware that last night's epic tribute show for much-missed Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

The gig - the second of two tribute events following the spectacular Wembley Stadium show that took place earlier this month - saw many of rock, heavy metal and pop music's biggest names unite in honour of Hawkins, who died earlier this year aged 50.

As well as appearances from rock titans like Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme, Rage Against The Machine's Brad Wilk and Rush's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, pop superstars Miley Cyrus, Pink and Kesha put in some stirring performances as they covered a host of legendary rock anthems.

Things took a decidedly heavier turn, however, when just over midway through the show, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach joined Dave Grohl and some of his Foo Fighters bandmates for a riotous run through two classic Black Sabbath bangers.

One of them was, of course, Paranoid, Sabbath's hallmark tune, but the other was a decidedly deeper cut - Supernaut, taken from 1972's Vol. 4 and a song that hadn't been played live by Sabbath themselves since way back in 1999.

Watch some fan-filmed footage of the highly entertaining Sabbath jam below, and head back to Louder's homepage for more on this historic show.

