Watch KOYO perform Lost In The Kingdom live

KOYO have released a live video of their track Lost In The Kingdom exclusively with Prog.

It’s taken from the UK outfit’s upcoming self-titled album which will now arrive on September 15 via 88 Watt Records on CD, double gatefold 180g vinyl and on digital formats.

The live performance was filmed in May at the Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen by Mike Connolly, Kayla Cosgrove and Khayam Shah.

Vocalist and guitarist Huw Edwards says: “Lost in the Kingdom was the last song we wrote for the album. We realised the album was full of long, dark and twisted epics and we were inspired to write something that resolved a little quicker both structurally and conceptually. Something that didn’t take eight minutes to get its point across!

“We were listening to Graceland and Vulfpeck and generally appreciating a lot of 80s type sounds and I think you can hear that, especially in the Roto-Toms at the end.”

Edwards adds: “Lyrically, I was coming to the end of a season in my life and feeling pretty exhausted. It’s about that moment where something or someone comes along and changes all that, giving you a fresh perspective.”

KOYO have been nominated in the Limelight category at this year’s Progressive Music Awards, which will be held on September 14 at the Underglobe in London.

KOYO tracklist

Strange Bird In The Sky Jettisoned The Beauty In Loneliness Lost In The Kingdom Jouska Ray Of Sunshine What is Mine Ray Of Sunshine Now I Understand Tetrachromat (Parts 1 & 2) Release

