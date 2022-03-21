Watch Jane's Addiction leader Perry Farrell front Foo Fighters to sing Been Caught Stealing

Foo Fighters welcomed Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell onstage during their headline appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Santiago, Chile last week (March 18) for a raprurously-received run through JA classic Been Caught Stealing.

Following fan favourite Best Of You, Dave Grohl introduced the audience to the Foo Fighters' special guest (and Lollapalooza co-founder), saying, “He’s the reason why we’re all here, so please everybody, Lollapalooza, tonight, please welcome, with great respect, Perry Farrell from Jane’s Addiction.”

Watch footage of the collaboration below:

Day one of the Lollapalooza, Chile festival, held at the Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos in Santiago, also saw sets from Alexisonfire, IDLES and Marky Ramone.

Miley Cyrus and The Strokes headlined day two and three of the festival, which also witnessed performances by Machine Gun Kelly, A Day To Remember and Turnstile.