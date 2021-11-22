Machine Gun Kelly wins Favourite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards 2021

According to Machine Gun Kelly, the age of the rock star is still very much alive and well. I mean, we already knew that, of course – there's Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Bruce Dickinson, and we're pretty sure Keith Richards is still kicking about somewhere. But they're not actually who our favourite weed-personifying, "future baby daddy" to Megan Fox is referring to.

Last night (November 21), Kellz won Favourite Rock Artist at the American Music Awards 2021. On receiving the honour, the rapper-turned-punk-rocker declared that the age of the rock star “looks pretty alive to me”, while ever-so-humbly making gestures to infer that it was in fact he who was responsible for making sure the rock star age hadn't kicked the bucket once and for all.

Credit to him though – he did actually win the award, and he's got a cult-like following of fans supporting his every release and defending his every potty-mouthed Slipknot-slating move. So, there's proof in the pudding at least, even if MGK isn't the type of rock star we're used to.

During his acceptance speech, Machine Gun Kelly honourably dedicated the award to “all the aspiring musicians – the one who wants to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to sing. Not just the rock artists, but all the artists who are rock stars.

“Lastly, I just want to say this, I read a headline that said the age of the rock star is dead, but looks pretty alive to me,” he concluded, while glancing down at himself.

Other artists who were nominated up against MGK for the Favourite Rock Artist were Foo Fighters, Glass Animals and All Time Low.

Watch his acceptance speech below: