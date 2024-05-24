“We're back.” Watch Jane's Addiction's classic line-up debut new song Imminent Redemption at tiny London club show

Jane's Addiction's classic line-up returned to the stage in London last night, May 23, for their first gig together since 2010. And the 400 fans in attendance at the intimate show at Bush Hall in west London were treated to a premiere of a brand new song, Imminent Redemption, from the Los Angeles quartet.

A warm-up show for the band's headline appearance at Bearded Theory festival this weekend, the Bush Hall gig, the first Jane's Addiction show of 2024, was announced on May 10, and sold out within minutes. It marked the long-awaited return of guitarist Dave Navarro, who was forced to sit out out the band's 2022 and 2023 touring plans as he battled the effects of Long Covid, and the reunited group marked the occasion with a 'We're back' post on Instagram.

In addition to classic songs from the group's Nothing's Shocking and Ritual do lo Habitual albums, the quartet's 12-song set included True Love, debuted at a show in California last year, and the world premiere of a brand new song, Imminent Redemption, which you can watch in the fan-filmed footage below:

The band's setlist at Bush Hall was:

Kettle Whistle

Ain't No Right

Whores

Ted, Just Admit It

Imminent Redemption

Then She Did...

Stop!

Mountain Song

Been Caught Stealing

True Love

Ocean Size

Three Days



The band's UK tour will continue with shows at:



May 25: Bearded Theory festival

May 26: London, The Roundhouse

May 29: London The Roundhouse

May 31: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom

Jun 02: Manchester O2 Apollo