“We're back.” Watch Jane's Addiction's classic line-up debut new song Imminent Redemption at tiny London club show

Jane's Addiction's classic line-up returned to the stage in London last night, May 23, for their first gig together since 2010. And the 400 fans in attendance at the intimate show at Bush Hall in west London were treated to a premiere of a brand new song, Imminent Redemption, from the Los Angeles quartet.
A warm-up show for the band's headline appearance at Bearded Theory festival this weekend, the Bush Hall gig, the first Jane's Addiction show of 2024, was announced on May 10, and sold out within minutes. It marked the long-awaited return of guitarist Dave Navarro, who was forced to sit out out the band's 2022 and 2023 touring plans as he battled the effects of Long Covid, and the reunited group marked the occasion with a 'We're back' post on Instagram.
In addition to classic songs from the group's Nothing's Shocking and Ritual do lo Habitual albums, the quartet's 12-song set included True Love, debuted at a show in California last year, and the world premiere of a brand new song, Imminent Redemption, which you can watch in the fan-filmed footage below:
The band's setlist at Bush Hall was:
Kettle Whistle
Ain't No Right
Whores
Ted, Just Admit It
Imminent Redemption
Then She Did...
Stop!
Mountain Song
Been Caught Stealing
True Love
Ocean Size
Three Days
The band's UK tour will continue with shows at:
May 25: Bearded Theory festival
May 26: London, The Roundhouse
May 29: London The Roundhouse
May 31: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom
Jun 02: Manchester O2 Apollo