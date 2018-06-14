Trending

Watch Guns N’ Roses’ behind-the-scenes Download video

By News  

GN'R share footage from this weekend’s Download festival

null
(Image: © Getty Images)

Guns N’ Roses have unveiled a behind-the-scenes video of their recent appearance at the Download festival.

The short black-and-white clip was filmed at Download last weekend. Soundtracked by a snippet of recently released rare track Shadow Of Your Love, it shows the band preparing to take the stage at the festival interspersed with live and crowd footage.

Guns N’ Roses headlined Download’s Saturday night as part of their epic Not In This Lifetime tour. Their three-and-a-half-hour set featured covers of Velvet Revolver’s Slither, Glen Campbell’s Wichita Lineman and The Who’s The Seeker alongside material from their four studio albums.

Guns N’ Roses reissue their debut album, Appetite For Destruction, on January 29. It includes the massive Locked’N’Loaded limited edition, which comes in a solid wood, faux-leather covered box.