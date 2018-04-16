Watch Glenn Tipton rejoin Judas Priest onstage for three songs

Glenn Tipton rejoined Judas Priest for the three-song encore at their gig at the ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington on Sunday (April 15).

The guitarist, who made the decision to sit out of the band's world tour due to his recent Parkinson's diagnosis, came out to play Metal Gods, Breaking The Law and Living After Midnight.

Guitarist (and producer of Priest's latest album Firepower) Andy Sneap is filling in for Tipton on tour, but Glenn is still a part of the band Judas Priest, as Rob Halford and Ian Hill mentioned in an interview with the Metal Hammer Podcast.

Glenn made his live return last month in New Jersey, playing the same three song as last night in Washington. Speaking about the experience on Build Series at the time, Tipton said: “It’s just amazing to get, first of all, support from the band. The texts and emails from all over world, and to hear the audience was very emotional. You don’t like to see a grown man cry, but we did.”

Priest’s tour continues tomorrow night (April 17) at the Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Oregon. Find a full list of the band’s confirmed 2018 live shows below, which includes a headline set at the UK's Bloodstock festival.

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK