Watch Fred Durst kick off Limp Bizkit's US tour sat in a big, crusty ol' armchair, because Fred Durst

Limp Bizkit finally brought the party back to the States after kicking off their 2022 US at the Hard Rock Event Center in Tampa, Florida last night. The nu metal heavyweights - who had to cancel their 2021 North American tour due to pandemic-related safety concerns - got to air a clutch of tracks from last year's comeback album, Limp Bizkit Still Sucks, including the live debut of one track from the record.

Kicking off with a Fred Durst and DJ Lethal-led rendition of recent single Dad Vibes, featuring Durst in full Dad gear and sat on a big, crusty old armchair (because Fred Durst), the band decided to front-load the set with ...Still Sucks material, following Dad Vibes with fellow new cuts Out Of Style, Dirty Rotten Bizkit and stomping, riffed-up banger Pill Popper - making its live debut.

From then-on in, it was pretty much all hits, with a five-song run of Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water classics in Rollin', Hot Dog, My Way, My Generation and Livin' It Up followed by the likes of Nookie, Full Nelson, Take A Look Around and Break Stuff. Seriously, how many metal bands can compete in the fun stakes with a run of hits like that (even if they also seem hell-bent on keeping that goddamn Ministry cover in the set)?

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland recently revealed that, following a ten-year gap between ...Still Sucks and previous album Gold Cobra, the band might begin work on a new record sooner that we'd think.

"Now that Still Sucks has kind of cleared our pipes, I feel that the camaraderie and creativity within the group is at an all-time high,” Borland told PRS. “I wouldn't be surprised if a new album is in the works shortly after our 2022 touring concludes. Anything is possible."

Watch Fred kick off Limp Bizkit's set in the way only Fred Durst can below:

Limp Bizkit setlist (Hard Rock Events Center, FL, April 28 2022)

Dad Vibes Out of Style Dirty Rotten Bizkit Pill Popper Rollin' (Air Raid Vehicle) Hot Dog My Way My Generation Livin' It Up Nookie Full Nelson Thieves (Ministry cover) Faith (George Michael cover) Take a Look Around Break Stuff

Limp Bizkit 2022 tour

Apr 28: Tampa Hard Rock Live, FL

Apr 30: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

May 03: Norfolk Chartway Arena, VA

May 04: Roanoke Berglund Center, VA

May 06: Atlantic City Hard Rock Casino, NJ

May 07: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, PA

May 10: Lowell Tsongas Center, MA

May 12: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

May 13: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

May 15: Baltimore Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, MD

May 18: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

May 19: Saginaw The Dow Event Center, MI

May 21: Gary Hard Rock Casino, IN

May 22: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

May 24: Kansas City Cable Dahmer Arena, MO

May 26: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

May 28: Las Vegas The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, NV

May 29: Reno Reno Events Center, NV

May 31: Ontario Toyota Arena, CA

Sep 07: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK

Sep 08: London Brixton O2 Academy, UK

Sep 11: Birimngham O2 Academy, UK

Sep 12: Manchester Academy, UK