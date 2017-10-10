Watch Foo Fighters, Joe Perry and Liam Gallagher cover Beatles classic

Foo Fighters joined forces with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher at this year’s CalJam.

They all took to the stage at the San Bernardino event to play a cover of the Beatles’ classic Come Together which originally appeared on the Fab Four’s 1969 album Abbey Road.

During the performance, Gallagher invites a fan up on to the stage to sing, before launching himself into the crowd towards the end of the song.

Eighties pop star Rick Astley also joined Foo Fighters onstage to perform his 1987 hit Never Gonna Give You Up at CalJam – which previously happened at the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan in August.

Watch both videos below.

