Watch Five Finger Death Punch cook up a storm in Sham Pain video

Five Finger Death Punch - And Justice For None 1. Fake

2. Top Of The World

3. Sham Pain

4. Blue On Black

5. Fire In The Hole

6. I Refuse

7. It Doesn’t Matter

8. When The Seasons Change

9. Stuck In My Ways

10. Rock Bottom

11. Gone Away

12. Bloody

13. Will The Sun Ever Rise

Five Finger Death Punch have released a video for their new single Sham Pain.

The song has been taken from the band’s upcoming album And Justice For None, which will arrive on May 18.

Speaking about the track, guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: “Sham Pain is a lyrical snapshot of probably the most chaotic, yet the biggest year of our career. So far we’ve come out of every bear attack relatively un-scraped, and the band is tighter than ever.

“Life is not so difficult if you don’t take yourself so seriously. As long as you can find the humour in everything you are winning and the winning is strong with this video, as it follows the footsteps of our NOscar winning masterpiece Jekyll And Hyde.

“It was a simple process: We lit the set on fire and then made our poor director Rob Anderson’s artistic sense into a piñata. Whatever he could salvage became the music video.”

The band previously shared a stream of Sham Pain, along with the tracks Fake and When The Seasons Change.

And Justice For None is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs from the official 5FDP website and via other outlets.

Five Finger Death Punch will head out on tour across North America throughout the summer with Breaking Benjamin.