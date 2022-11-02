Watch Eddie Vedder sing The Seeker with The Who at a private event in Los Angeles

A week after video emerged of Kiss playing at a corporate party in Austin, TX, footage of The Who playing at a private event in Los Angeles has been uploaded to YouTube. In the clip, shot at a fundraising event for Teen Cancer America (opens in new tab) at the weekend, the band are joined onstage by Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder for a version of The Who's 1970 classic The Seeker.

In the clip, Who singer Roger Daltrey introduces Vedder and admits that he won't be attempting the “very loud scream” during the song because he can’t get his "balls to drop any further at the moment.”

It's not the first time Vedder has hooked up with The Who. In 2014 he joined an all-star lineup in London marking the band's 50th anniversary, and five years later played support as The Who headlined London's Wembley Stadium. Pearl Jam have also played The Seeker live, as well as other Who favourites including I Can't Explain, I'm One, Baba O'Reilly, The Real Me, The Kids Are Alright, My Generation and Blue, Red And Grey.

Daltrey and Pete Townshend, who've been involved in the UK's Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, have a long-range goal of establishing Teen Cancer America programmes across the US, and opened their first unit at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in November 2012.

"What our organisation does is one of the only age-specific things in the whole of that the hospital system for adolescents and young adults,” Daltrey told Yahoo in 2020. “That's where we started 30 years ago in the U.K., recognising that perhaps a 16-year-old boy in a children's hospital with 2-year-olds wasn't a very good idea, especially when they have cancer. They tend to retreat into themselves and go into isolation, which is the worst thing."

The Who have two shows left on their The Who Hits Back! tour. They play the Dolby Live venue at the Park MGM in Las Vegas on November 4 and 5. Tickets are available (opens in new tab).

Donate to Teen Cancer America (opens in new tab).