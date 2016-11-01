Watch Devin Townsend's Casualties Of Cool session

Devin Townsend speaks about the “unrelenting horror” which inspired his folk project, Casualties Of Cool.
The Canadian maestro says he swayed towards Americana-fused music while jamming alone at night in the latest episode of the Dunlop Sessions.
He says: “Personally, I was so overblown with work at the time. I was doing Deconstruction, which is tons of angular arpeggios. It was exhausting mentally, so I would go home at night and just play a Telecaster and revisit the more Americana vibe.
“It was always in the middle of the night that I had the opportunity to do it. Then, as a result, I had the idea of the moon and a mixture of this folky thing – but underneath the surface, there’s this unrelenting horror. it seemed like an appropriate theme.”
He recalls reaching out to singer-songwriter Che Aimee Dorval to work on the country-folk record, which they recorded separately.
He adds: “It was totally detached, which ultimately defined the sound of that album. There’s these shadows, this element of haunting and death, we’re together yet we don’t interact. I like that cusp of it being something to listen to when you’re chilled out – but if you’re not careful, it’s gonna bite you.”
The Devin Townsend Project commence a European tour in January.
Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour
Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France
Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain
Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy
Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia
Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic
Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany
Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark
Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway
Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland
Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany
Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany
Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall
Mar 13: Manchester Academy
Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands
Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute
Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo
Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City