Watch Devin Townsend's Casualties Of Cool session

Devin Townsend speaks about the “unrelenting horror” which inspired his folk project, Casualties Of Cool.

The Canadian maestro says he swayed towards Americana-fused music while jamming alone at night in the latest episode of the Dunlop Sessions.

He says: “Personally, I was so overblown with work at the time. I was doing Deconstruction, which is tons of angular arpeggios. It was exhausting mentally, so I would go home at night and just play a Telecaster and revisit the more Americana vibe.

“It was always in the middle of the night that I had the opportunity to do it. Then, as a result, I had the idea of the moon and a mixture of this folky thing – but underneath the surface, there’s this unrelenting horror. it seemed like an appropriate theme.”

He recalls reaching out to singer-songwriter Che Aimee Dorval to work on the country-folk record, which they recorded separately.

He adds: “It was totally detached, which ultimately defined the sound of that album. There’s these shadows, this element of haunting and death, we’re together yet we don’t interact. I like that cusp of it being something to listen to when you’re chilled out – but if you’re not careful, it’s gonna bite you.”

The Devin Townsend Project commence a European tour in January.

Devin Townsend Project 2017 European tour

Jan 28: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 30: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jan 31: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 01: Bordeaux Rockschool Barbey, France

Feb 03: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 04: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Feb 05: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Feb 07: Milan Live Club, Italy

Feb 08: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 09: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 10: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 12: Zagreb Tvornica Club, Croatia

Feb 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Feb 14: Vienna Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Prague The Roxy, Czech Republic

Feb 17: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Feb 18: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Feb 19: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Feb 21: Hamburg Grunspan, Germany

Feb 22: Arhus Voxhall, Denmark

Feb 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Feb 25: Bergen Blastfest, Norway

Feb 26: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Feb 28: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Seinajoki Rytmikorjaamo, Finland

Mar 03: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 04: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 05: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Mar 08: Dortmund FZW, Germany

Mar 09: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Mar 12: Bristol Colston Hall

Mar 13: Manchester Academy

Mar 14: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Mar 17: London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Mar 18: Nottingham Rock City

