Watch Devin Townsend Project deliver stunning live version of Regulator

Devin Townsend Project - Ocean Machine Live By Request with Orchestra 1. Truth

2. Stormbending

3. Om

4. Failure

5. By Your Command

6. Gaia

7. Deadhead

8. Canada

9. Bad Devil

10. Higher

11. A Simple Lullaby

12. Deep Peace Ocean Machine 1. Seventh Wave

2. Life

3. Night

4. Hide Nowhere

5. Sister

6. 3 A.M.

7. Voices in the Fan

8. Greetings

9. Regulator

10. Funeral

11. Bastard

12. The Death of Music

13. Things Beyond Things

The Devin Townsend Project have released a video showcasing their Ocean Machine track Regulator.

The footage has been taken from the band’s upcoming release Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv, which is set to arrive on July 6 via InsideOut Music.

The show, with the Orchestra Of Plovdiv State Opera, was captured in Bulgaria in September 2017 and saw the band playing Ocean Machine in full along with a set of fan-requested tracks.

Townsend says: “Hello again folks, Dev here again. Head above water for a minute from the massive writing period I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do.

“Today, I’m proud that we can release another track from the upcoming Live At The Ancient Theatre performance. This one comes in the form of Regulator from the Ocean Machine portion of the set.

“This DVD is a really important part of my work to date, as it not only summarises a large portion of my musical output, but also swings right back around to the first true solo album, Ocean Machine, with the original bassist, John Harder, joining me onstage.”

Townsend adds: “When all is said and done, this DVD acts as a powerful swan song for this portion of my career, and I am excited for people to actually get the whole thing into their worlds.

“As always, thank you for the ability to do what I do, and I hope you enjoy it.”

Last month, a live video of Truth from the set was released.

In February this year, Townsend reported that the Devin Townsend Project were on hiatus, so he could “focus on a number of other projects.”