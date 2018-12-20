Watch Dave Grohl play the devil in late-night TV comedy sketch

Dave Grohl was a special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week – but rather than appear on the show as himself, he dressed up as the devil instead.

The Foo Fighters leader played the part of Satan alongside actor Billy Crystal, who took on the role of God on the ABC show, for a comedy sketch.

It followed host Kimmel reporting that a statue called the Snaketivity is currently on show in Springfield, Illinois, which is on loan from the Satanic Temple Of Chicago. The move has upset some religious leaders, but is allowed to be shown under the country’s first amendment, with Kimmel deciding to “go directly to the top” to find out more.

When Grohl appears as Beelzebub he’s accompanied by his trusty guitar and Kimmel makes a surprising discovery. Watch the clip below.

Of course, it’s not the first time Grohl has played the part of the devil. He famously played Lucifer in the video for Tenacious D’s 2002 track Tribute.