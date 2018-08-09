Watch crowd celebrate Bruce Dickinson’s 60th birthday in Birmingham

Iron Maiden are currently on The Legacy Of The Beast tour across the UK.

The rock icons played a memorable set at Birmingham’s Genting Arena earlier this week – on a night that just happened to be frontman Bruce Dickinson’s 60th birthday.

After the crowd sang happy birthday to him, Dickinson told the audience: “I had forgotten it was my 60th birthday until you reminded me.”

Drummer Nicko McBrain joked: “He’s the old git of the band now!”

Dickinson replied: “Stop mucking about and get on with the fucking concert!”

Maiden will bring the curtain down on the tour with a pair of shows at London’s O2 Arena on Friday and Saturday.

