Watch Corey Taylor f**k up his one shot at stardom in the video for Samantha’s Gone

Corey Taylor has released another single from his debut solo album CMFT. And Samantha’s Gone is being promoted with the most entertaining video the singer has served up in years.

The clip features cameo appearances from some of Taylor’s musician and actor pals, including Tom Sandoval of Bravo TV’s Vanderpump Rules, Dean Cameron [Summer School, Ski School], Steel Panther, plus Greg Grunberg, Ace Von Johnson, Travis Miguel and Jonah Nimoy. Talking to Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish, Taylor says that the promo “serves two purposes… making fun of so-called ‘indie rock’ bands and getting all my friends together to hang out and have a good time.”



“We all went back and forth, between having fun and social distancing. Watching the first ‘band’ was great, then being fired from our OWN song in favour of Steel Panther was the icing on the cake - can’t wait for everyone to see it!"

Taylor recently teamed-up with Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction duo Dave Navarro (guitar) and Chris Chaney (bass) to perform as Ground Control at the A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day livestream event honouring the music and legacy of the late David Bowie. The event also featured appearances by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and more.