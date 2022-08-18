Watch Cassyette smash sh*t up in the goths gone wild video for Sad Girl Summer

Nu gen star Cassyette has released a memorable video for the anthemic Sad Girl Summer.

The track was originally released back in May, on her independent label Devil Land, and at the time, the singer said, “Sad Girl Summer is about being cheated on. It’s a ‘fuck you’ song and I want people to feel empowered by it. Anyone that’s ever been cheated on will understand that hurt. It’s a proper rager in the chorus. I was so fed up at the time I wrote this, and I was so over crying over them. I wrote it over two days and on the first day I felt so depressed, and by the second day I wanted to turn the song around and reclaim the power."

Speaking about the video, which was directed by Jamie Noise, and finds the singer descending to the beach with her fellow goths, Goth Block in hand, repenting with a devil stripper and obliterating a wedding cake as a jilted bride, Cassyette says, “Sad girl summer was so much fun to film. I got to smash up a whole table of stuff…I had a baseball bat and whacked the shit out of everything. It was amazing. It was a home run 🤪🥴. Seriously though, it was one of the best things I have done so far.



"Jamie the director had the most amazing concepts. I went to him saying I wanted ‘goths on the beach and poisonous frog colours’ and he came back with fetish nuns, a jilted bride and a kinky acid trip. I feel like he really nailed my personality."

Watch the video below:

The English singer/songwriter, aka Cassy Brooking, will play shows in Scotland, Wales and England next month as part of her Sad Girl Summer tour.

The new Sad Girl Summer dates are as follows:

Sep 09: Glasgow, Cathouse

Sep 12: Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

Sep 14: Sheffield, Leadmill

Sep 15: Manchester, Manchester Academy 3

Sep 19: Southampton, Engine Rooms

Sep 20: London, O2 Academy Islington