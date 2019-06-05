Watch Buckcherry fight it out in video for Right Now

Buckcherry have released a video for their new single Right Now.

The song has been taken from the Californian outfit’s latest album Warpaint, which arrived earlier this year.

The band previously launched Bent, Warpaint, and their cover of Nine Inch Nails classic Head Like A Hole from the follow-up to 2015’s Rock ’N’ Roll.

The Billy Jayne-directed video was was filmed at the Affliction Training Centre in Seal Beach, California, and shows various MMA fighters being put through their paces.

Check it out below.

Speaking about Warpaint, Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd said: “Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the song writing for Warpaint.

“We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to, not only us, but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I’m very proud of it.”

Buckcherry are currently on the road across North America and will return to the UK for further shows throughout November.