Listen to Buckcherry cover Nine Inch Nails classic Head Like A Hole

Buckcherry have released a video for their cover of Nine Inch Nails classic Head Like A Hole.

The song originally appeared on Trent Reznor and co’s landmark 1989 debut Pretty Hate Machine, with the Buckcherry version set to appear on their upcoming album Warpaint.

It’ll be released on March 8, 2019, with the cover joined by 11 new Buckcherry tracks.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Rock ’N’ Roll, Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd says: "Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the song writing for Warpaint.

“We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to, not only us, but the great Buckcherry fans around the world.

"This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I’m very proud of it.”

Buckcherry will head out on the road in support of the album with four dates in California in January, before they head to the UK and Europe throughout February.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Buckcherry 2019 tour dates

Jan 16: San Jan Capistrano The Coach House Concert Hall, CA

Jan 17: Santa Clarita The Canyon, CA

Jan 18: Agoura Hills The Canyon, CA

Jan 19: Pasadena The Rose, CA

Feb 05: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 06: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Shepard’s Bush Empire, UK

Feb 09: Kingston Upon Hull Asylum, UK

Feb 10: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 12: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Feb 13: Glasgow Galvanizers, UK

Feb 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 16: Oxford O2 Academt, UK

Feb 17: Norwich The LCR, UK

Feb 19: Bochum Zehe, Germany

Feb 20: Berlin Markthalle, Germany

Feb 22: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Feb 23: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Feb 24: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany