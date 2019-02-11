Buckcherry share the title track from their new album Warpaint

Buckcherry have released a stream of their new song Warpaint.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming studio album, which will launch on March 8 via Red Music in North America and through Century Media Records across the rest of the world.

Warpaint follows Buckcherry's cover of Nine Inch Nails classic Head Like A Hole, which debuted in November last year.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Rock ’N’ Roll, Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd said: “Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the song writing for Warpaint.

“We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to, not only us, but the great Buckcherry fans around the world.

"This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I’m very proud of it.”

Buckcherry have worked with producer Mike Plotnikoff on the record, who also helmed 2005’s 15.

The band are currently on tour in the UK and have further European dates to follow.

Buckcherry: Warpaint

1. Warpaint

2. Right Now

3. Head Like A Hole

4. Radio Song

5. The Vacuum

6. Bent

7. Back Down

8. The Alarm

9. No Regrets

10. The Hunger

11. Closer

12. The Devil’s In The Details