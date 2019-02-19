Buckcherry document UK tour with video for Bent

Buckcherry have released a video for their new single Bent.

It’s the latest track taken from the band’s upcoming album Warpaint, which will arrive on March 8 via Red Music in North America and through Century Media Records around the rest of the world.

The Californian outfit previously released a stream of the title track and a video for their cover of Nine Inch Nails classic Head Like A Hole.

The video for Bent was filmed across the first five days of the band’s recent UK tour and features live footage from the shows, backstage clips and shots of Buckcherry doing a bit of sightseeing.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Rock ’N’ Roll, Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd said: “Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the song writing for Warpaint.

“We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to, not only us, but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I’m very proud of it.”

Buckcherry are currently on tour in Germany and will return to North America for further shows next month.

Buckcherry: Warpaint

1. Warpaint

2. Right Now

3. Head Like A Hole

4. Radio Song

5. The Vacuum

6. Bent

7. Back Down

8. The Alarm

9. No Regrets

10. The Hunger

11. Closer

12. The Devil’s In The Details