Buckcherry plan return to the UK in November

Buckcherry have announced that they’re coming back to the UK later this year.

They’ve lined up a total of eight shows, which will kick off at the Tivoli in Buckley on November 1 and wrap up with a set at the Tramshed in Cardiff on November 10.

It’ll be the Californian outfit’s second visit to the UK in 2019. They previously played in February, just before the launch of their latest album Warpaint, which arrived in March via Century Media Records.

Buckcherry will be joined on the road by Rocky Kramer and The Treatment.

Find a list of dates below.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Rock ’N’ Roll, vocalist Josh Todd said: “Good things come to those who wait and we have been very patient and thorough with the song writing for Warpaint.

“We took into consideration all the factors and what this record means to, not only us, but the great Buckcherry fans around the world. This record takes the listener on an unforgettable journey and I’m very proud of it.”

Buckcherry are currently on the road across North America.

Buckcherry 2019 UK dates

Nov 01: Buckley Tivoli

Nov 02: Southampton Engine Rooms

Nov 03: Reading Sub 89

Nov 05: London O2 Academy Islington

Nov 06: Blackpool Waterloo Music Bar

Nov 08: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell Festival

Nov 09: Bilston Robin 2

Nov 10: Cardiff Tramshed