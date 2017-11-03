Watch Blues Pills deliver powerful live version of Lady In Gold

Blues Pills have released a live video showcasing their track Lady In Gold.

The footage has been taken from the band’s new DVD/Blu-ray/CD titled Lady In Gold Live In Paris, which is out today (November 3) via Nuclear Blast.

The show was captured at Le Trianon in the French capital on October 30 , 2016, in front of 1200 fans.

The band say in a statement: “We decided to do this because we want to share our live experience with all our fans and also those fans who might have never had the chance to see us live.

“The live interpretation of our songs differs a lot from the studio record versions. We would call it a bit more rock’n’roll, more heavy, more jam parts, more psychedelic parts – simply another experience.

“Playing live is what we’ve always enjoyed most. In no other situation can you connect as deep with your fans. We tried to catch the magical moments and emotions of the live atmosphere for your living rooms, cars and wherever you will rock out to it.”

They add: “Paris was chosen because it means a lot to us to play in this beautiful city and also Le Trianon is one of the most beautiful venues in Europe – this needed to get shared with you!”

Blues Pills will hit the road with Black Star Riders for their UK tour later this month. Find details below.

Nov 08: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 09: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Nov 10: Warrington Parr Hall

Nov 12: Hull University

Nov 14: Middlesborough Empire

Nov 15: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 16: Leicester O2 Academy

Nov 18: Cambridge The Junction

Nov 19: Portsmouth Pyramids

Nov 21: London Jazz Cafe

