Blues Pills have spent two albums and numerous EPs locking down the whole Janis Joplin-fronting-Blue Cheer thing, so it was only a matter of time before they fished the double live album idea out of the dustbin of history.

Lady In Gold Live In Paris does a grand job of recreating the old days. Inevitably it’s signature song Devil Man that takes the honours, but elsewhere the band sensibly keep things punchy; only one track, heavy-duty groover Little Boy Preacher, tops the seven-minute mark.