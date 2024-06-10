Watch Babymetal and Electric Callboy play infectious new song Ratatata live together

Babymetal have released pro-shot footage of the kawaii metal stars performing new song Ratatata with German electro-metal pair Electro Callboy.

The two bands released the collaborative single on May 23 and gave it its live debut together on May 25, at Babymetal’s Fox Fest in Saitama, Japan.

Watch the video via the player below.

Babymetal commented on the collaboration last month: “Unbeatable! Let’s ‘Fu Fu’ together with RATATATA ♪”

Electric Callboy added: “Working with BABYMETAL was so much fun. We joined our creative forces and, in the end, we brought together the best of both worlds. We love RATATATA!”

Babymetal are currently performing festival slots and headline dates across Europe, with their next show being at AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 12.

The band will then play at Download Festival, Nova Rock, Graspop, Hellfest and more, before touring North America in November and December with support from bimbocore up-and-comer Scene Queen.

See the full list of Babymetal’s upcoming shows and get tickets via their website.

Babymetal are promoting their 2023 album concept album The Other One.

Metal Hammer journalist Alec Chillingworth gave The Other One a glowing 8/10 review.

“Now they’re not shoved down your gullet on every festival stage or website available, it’s easier to appreciate [Babymetal] for what they are: an experiment that’s gotten out of hand,” wrote Chillingworth.

“The Other One is nigh-on no-filler, and unquestionably their strongest compendium of delirium to date.”

Electric Callboy are also currently playing European festivals until the end of August and, like Babymetal, will appear at Download this weekend.

See all of their upcoming dates and buy tickets at the Electric Callboy website.

The band are promoting their September 2022 album Tekkno.