Watch Ayreon have an Amazing Flight in space

Ayreon have released video showcasing their track Amazing Flight.
The footage has been taken from the upcoming album Electric Castle Live And Other Tales, which was captured at Ayreon’s four-night stint at Tilburg’s 013 in 2019.
It’ll launch on March 27 through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on 3LP/2CD and DVD/Blu-ray.
Speaking about the new video, which features John de Lancie, Simone Simons, John JayCee Cuijpers and Marcela Bovio, Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen says: “Here is the final preview from the Electric Castle live release for you. Are you ready for this Amazing Flight in space? Just watch this cool Hippie dude – me – wipe the floor with that uncool Barbarian! And what a band!
“Oh, some friendly advice for your parents out there: Please tell your kids not to follow the bad example of this crazy hippie and his naughty water-pipe!”
Ayreon will headline the Saturday evening at this year's XV Night Of The Prog Festival which will take place on July 17 - 19 July 2020 on the festival grounds of the Loreley Amphitheater in St. Goarshausen, Germany.
Ayreon: Electric Castle Live And Other Tales
Ayreon performed over four nights at Tilburg's 013 venue last year to celebrate their Into The Electric Castle album, with the musical spectacle captured for this new release.View Deal
Ayreon: Electric Castle Live And Other Tales
1. Welcome to the New Dimension
2. Isis and Osiris
3. Amazing Flight
4. Time Beyond Time
5. The Decision Tree
6. Tunnel of Light
7. Across the Rainbow Bridge
8. The Garden of Emotions
9. Valley of the Queens
10. The Castle Hall
11. Tower of Hope
12. Cosmic Fusion
13. Robby Valentine
14. The Mirror Maze
15. Evil Devolution
16. The Two Gates
17. Forever of the Stars
18. Another Time, Another Space
19. Shores of India
20. Ashes
21. Out In The Real World
22. Twisted Coil
23. Kayleigh
24. Pink Beatles in a Purple Zeppelin
25. Songs of the Oceans