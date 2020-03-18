Watch Ayreon have an Amazing Flight in space

Ayreon have released video showcasing their track Amazing Flight.

The footage has been taken from the upcoming album Electric Castle Live And Other Tales, which was captured at Ayreon’s four-night stint at Tilburg’s 013 in 2019.

It’ll launch on March 27 through Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group on 3LP/2CD and DVD/Blu-ray.

Speaking about the new video, which features John de Lancie, Simone Simons, John JayCee Cuijpers and Marcela Bovio, Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen says: “Here is the final preview from the Electric Castle live release for you. Are you ready for this Amazing Flight in space? Just watch this cool Hippie dude – me – wipe the floor with that uncool Barbarian! And what a band!

“Oh, some friendly advice for your parents out there: Please tell your kids not to follow the bad example of this crazy hippie and his naughty water-pipe!”

Ayreon will headline the Saturday evening at this year's XV Night Of The Prog Festival which will take place on July 17 - 19 July 2020 on the festival grounds of the Loreley Amphitheater in St. Goarshausen, Germany.

Ayreon: Electric Castle Live And Other Tales

Ayreon performed over four nights at Tilburg's 013 venue last year to celebrate their Into The Electric Castle album, with the musical spectacle captured for this new release.

1. Welcome to the New Dimension

2. Isis and Osiris

3. Amazing Flight

4. Time Beyond Time

5. The Decision Tree

6. Tunnel of Light

7. Across the Rainbow Bridge

8. The Garden of Emotions

9. Valley of the Queens

10. The Castle Hall

11. Tower of Hope

12. Cosmic Fusion

13. Robby Valentine

14. The Mirror Maze

15. Evil Devolution

16. The Two Gates

17. Forever of the Stars

18. Another Time, Another Space

19. Shores of India

20. Ashes

21. Out In The Real World

22. Twisted Coil

23. Kayleigh

24. Pink Beatles in a Purple Zeppelin

25. Songs of the Oceans