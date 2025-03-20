Actual space scientists and Prog Magazine discuss prog, space and the new Steven Wilson album

Yesterday Prog sat down with our friends at Space Rocks for a chat about Steven Wilson's brand new album The Overview, and you can watch the whole thing right here...

On Monday we announced how The Overview is currently at No. 1 in the UK album midweek chart. A pretty remarkable state of affairs, thought Space Rocks, that an album that consists of just two long-form pieces of music could even be in the running to top the album charts.

Space Rocks co-founder Alexander Milas, fellow co-founder and astrophysicist at the Max Planck Institute in Heidelberg, Mark McCaughrean, Prog Editor Jerry Ewing and solar scientist Miho Janvier got together to discuss prog, space and The Overview.

"This is such a special occasion," says Milas. "It's such an interesting turn of creative events for Steven."

Previously editor-in-chief of Prog’s sister magazine Metal Hammer, Milas was the man who introduced Wilson to the idea of 'The Overview Effect', the phenomenon that affects astronauts when they travel into space and look back at the Earth.

“It’s a recognised phenomenon that astronauts get when they look out into space,” says Wilson. “A cognitive shift reportedly occurs in their mental perspective – the understanding, in a split second, of just how insignificant we are. The album all comes down to this idea of perspective, which is something we all could do with an injection of.”

Space Rocks is a celebration of space exploration and the art, music, and culture it inspires in conjunction with the European Space Agency.

Steven Wilson's The Overview is out now. You can get it here.