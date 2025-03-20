Actual space scientists and Prog Magazine discuss prog, space and the new Steven Wilson album

By ( Prog ) published

Alexander Milas and Mark McCaughrean from Space Rocks, Prog Editor Jerry Ewing and solar scientist Miho Janvier discuss prog, space and The Overview.

Steven Wilson Space Rocks
(Image credit: Press)

Yesterday Prog sat down with our friends at Space Rocks for a chat about Steven Wilson's brand new album The Overview, and you can watch the whole thing right here...

On Monday we announced how The Overview is currently at No. 1 in the UK album midweek chart. A pretty remarkable state of affairs, thought Space Rocks, that an album that consists of just two long-form pieces of music could even be in the running to top the album charts.

Space Rocks co-founder Alexander Milas, fellow co-founder and astrophysicist at the Max Planck Institute in Heidelberg, Mark McCaughrean, Prog Editor Jerry Ewing and solar scientist Miho Janvier got together to discuss prog, space and The Overview.

"This is such a special occasion," says Milas. "It's such an interesting turn of creative events for Steven."

Previously editor-in-chief of Prog’s sister magazine Metal Hammer, Milas was the man who introduced Wilson to the idea of 'The Overview Effect', the phenomenon that affects astronauts when they travel into space and look back at the Earth.

“It’s a recognised phenomenon that astronauts get when they look out into space,” says Wilson. “A cognitive shift reportedly occurs in their mental perspective – the understanding, in a split second, of just how insignificant we are. The album all comes down to this idea of perspective, which is something we all could do with an injection of.”

Space Rocks is a celebration of space exploration and the art, music, and culture it inspires in conjunction with the European Space Agency.

Steven Wilson's The Overview is out now. You can get it here.

Uplink: A Review of Steven Wilson's The Overview - YouTube Uplink: A Review of Steven Wilson's The Overview - YouTube
Watch On
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

More about prog
a portrait of carl palmer

“We took it badly – ‘No one wants us any more!’ We’d never been through the school of hard knocks. We didn’t know what it meant to work hard”: When ELP collapsed, Carl Palmer’s career-long lucky streak ended. But he didn’t give up

"Katatonia should have been laid to rest!" Anders Nyström hits back after Katatonia split
Kirk Hammett performing with Metallica, playing his Les Paul guitar Greeny

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett announces new book with help from Jason Momoa: “I hope all of you enjoy this journey as much as I did!”
See more latest
Most Popular
Kirk Hammett performing with Metallica, playing his Les Paul guitar Greeny
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett announces new book with help from Jason Momoa: “I hope all of you enjoy this journey as much as I did!”
Ed Force One with the Ed Force One tag
"There will never be another to occupy her throne": Last year Iron Maiden's iconic Ed Force One 747 was scrapped – but now you can wear it
Frank Ferrer onstage
"The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence": Guns N' Roses announce departure of long-serving drummer Frank Ferrer
Pig Pen
"It's fun to hang out in a room and write something that you think is heavy as f**k." A cast member from award-winning TV show The Bear has started a new hardcore punk band with Alexisonfire guitarist Wade MacNeil
"Katatonia should have been laid to rest!" Anders Nyström hits back after Katatonia split
Yungblud
“It’s a journey of self-reclamation, a goodbye to the past and how you may have known or perceived me before.” Yungblud shares nine minute single Hello Heaven, Hello as the first taste of his forthcoming “magical” third album
Babymetal
Babymetal announce 24-date North American tour, with Jinjer and Bloodywood among supporting cast
Halsey in 2025 and Knocked Loose singer Bryan Garris in 2023
“Absolutely wicked night!” Halsey went to see hardcore breakout stars Knocked Loose live last night
Cate Blanchett
"When people make beds of sound like that, it goes into you in a visceral way." Hollywood superstar Cate Blanchett names her favourite rock bands
Horslips
Horslips five-disc BBC recordings set to be released in May