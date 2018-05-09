Watch At The Gates introduce new album To Drink From The Night Itself

At The Gates - To Drink From The Night Itself 1. Der Widerstand

2. To Drink From The Night Itself

3. A Stare Bound In Stone

4. Palace Of Lepers

5. Daggers Of Black Haze

6. The Chasm

7. In Nameless Sleep

8. The Colours Of The Beast

9. A Labyrinth Of Tombs

10. Seas Of Starvation

11. In Death They Shall Burn

12. The Mirror Black

At The Gates have released a video showing Tomas Lindberg talking about their upcoming sixth album To Drink From The Night Itself.

It’ll be released on May 18 via Century Media Records, with the new clip featuring the frontman explaining the meaning behind the title, the record's musical direction, the album’s lyrical themes and the bonus tracks, which feature some of the band’s favourite vocalists.

Watch the video below.

At The Gates previously released the title track, A Stare Bound In Stone and Daggers Of Black Haze from the follow-up to 2014’s At War With Reality.

The Gothenburg-based outfit will head out on the road again later this month for dates in Japan. They’ll then return to Europe this summer for a run of festival shows, including appearances at Hellfest and Bloodstock.

At The Gates 2018 tour dates

May 29: Tokyo O-East, Japan

May 30: Nagoya Electric Lady Land, Japan

May 31: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 29: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy

Jun 30: Helsinki Tuska, Finland

Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany