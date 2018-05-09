Watch At The Gates introduce new album To Drink From The Night Itself

At The Gates - To Drink From The Night Itself
1. Der Widerstand
2. To Drink From The Night Itself
3. A Stare Bound In Stone
4. Palace Of Lepers
5. Daggers Of Black Haze
6. The Chasm
7. In Nameless Sleep
8. The Colours Of The Beast
9. A Labyrinth Of Tombs
10. Seas Of Starvation
11. In Death They Shall Burn
12. The Mirror Black
At The Gates have released a video showing Tomas Lindberg talking about their upcoming sixth album To Drink From The Night Itself.
It’ll be released on May 18 via Century Media Records, with the new clip featuring the frontman explaining the meaning behind the title, the record's musical direction, the album’s lyrical themes and the bonus tracks, which feature some of the band’s favourite vocalists.
Watch the video below.
At The Gates previously released the title track, A Stare Bound In Stone and Daggers Of Black Haze from the follow-up to 2014’s At War With Reality.
The Gothenburg-based outfit will head out on the road again later this month for dates in Japan. They’ll then return to Europe this summer for a run of festival shows, including appearances at Hellfest and Bloodstock.
At The Gates 2018 tour dates
May 29: Tokyo O-East, Japan
May 30: Nagoya Electric Lady Land, Japan
May 31: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan
Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway
Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark
Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 29: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy
Jun 30: Helsinki Tuska, Finland
Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 14: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden
Jul 28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany
Aug 04: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France
Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic
Aug 12: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Aug 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany