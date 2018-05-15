Watch Arctic Monkeys play She Looks Like Fun live on The Late Late Show With James Corden

Arctic Monkeys were special guests on The Late Late Show With James Corden last night on US TV, with the band playing their track She Looks Like Fun.

The song features on the band’s new album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which launched last week via Domino Records.

Watch video of the performance below.

Earlier this week, the band premiered a video for Four Out Of Five, from the record.

Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O’Malley will head out on tour later this month, kicking off with two nights at Berlin’s Columbiahalle on May 22 and 23 in support of the follow-up to 2013’s AM.

Find further details on the band’s website.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino can be purchased via Amazon.